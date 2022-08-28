Exclusive: David Walliams reveals fatherhood has 'really transformed' Simon Cowell

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams revealed the incredible impact fatherhood has had on his friend and fellow judge Simon Cowell.

MORE: Exclusive: David Walliams why he keeps him out of the spotlight

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the Little Britain creator got candid about exactly how the father-of-one has taken to his new role as a father - and it sounds like he's a natural!

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Walliams makes rare comment about son

"Fatherhood has really transformed him," David explained. "He's still Simon Cowell just seeing him and Eric together and his excitement at being with Eric, is a happiness that I haven't seen in him before, it's been wonderful to witness.

"I was backstage and Eric was there and he just like suddenly wanted to make Eric some beans on toast and eat it together and I just thought that's so… you know normally he'd be having a big meeting about something or other or plotting how to make another billion dollars, but it was just lovely.

READ: David Walliams shares hilarious photos from 'honeymoon'

SEE: BGT judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams & more have the most epic homes – inside

"And I just thought, God, I've never seen the side of him before, just so happy - so carefree. Just so just thrilled to be with another person. I guess that's what it's always been about, parenthood."

The pair have the most hilarious relationship

He added: "He [Simon] likes that kind of food, [beans on toast], he likes fish and chips and things like that. It was just lovely to see how happy he was, that's what I really responded to more than anything. I just thought wow, he's so happy it's so lovely. "

Despite Simon's special bond with his son, David certainly felt he could offer his advice for the first-time-dad and revealed what he said to the X-Factor creator ahead of welcoming his firstborn.

He explained: "I remember saying to Simon because he was like 'errr I'm not going to be changing nappies' and I said it's actually a lovely thing to do for your child. It's intimate, it's very loving and it's your own child so you don't have a bad reaction to the idea it's fine, it's part of being a parent - I still think he's never changed a nappy.

Simon and Eric have a special bond

"He just doesn't do anything he doesn't want to do, so that will be on the list of things. It's different when it's your own kids it's part of looking after them, of loving them, it's caring for them and it's not that bad, you always think it's going to be much worse than it is, they're only little babies."

The children's author also made a candid comment about Simon's upcoming wedding to his fianceé Lauren Silverman. In response to being asked whether he was asked to be Simon's best man, he hilariously quipped: "I have not, I don't know when he's getting married. I guess if he has a big wedding, I'll get invited and I guess if he has a small wedding I'll just read about it."

Spaceboy preorder, £7.49, Waterstones

David's new book Spaceboy is available to pre-order now at Waterstones.

Spaceboy by David Walliams, illustrated by Adam Stower. Out on 29th September 2022, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.