Ranvir Singh shares rare photo of boyfriend Louis on romantic holiday

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, 45, is currently on a lavish Stateside vacation as she enjoys a restful break away with her boyfriend Louis Church, 26.

Taking to Instagram to share a rare snap of her beau, who she met during her time on Strictly Come Dancing, Ranvir posted a Story of Louis fishing off the side of a boat. She tagged her location as Boston, Massachusetts, while the Boston skyline could be seen in the background of the sun-soaked snap.

It's not known whether the stand-in Lorraine presenter is enjoying a romantic trip away with Louis, or if the couple is joined by Ranvir's ten-year-old son Tushaan, who she shares with her former husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal.

The mother-of-one appears to be taking a much-needed break away from presenting after filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake ITV show.

Ranvir shared the rare photo of her boyfriend on Instagram

Last week, Ranvir told viewers: "That's all from me for the whole summer; Christine is back here on Monday and she'll be joined by Hollywood's George MacKay."

The glamorous star doesn't usually share any personal photos with her partner Louis, but has recently made her relationship with him more public via social media.

Earlier this year, Ranvir attended Royal Ascot with Louis, dazzling fans in an elegant silhouette-enhancing dress as she posted a heartwarming selfie of the duo to her Instagram Story, surrounded by pink love hearts.

The GMB host previously explained the reason she has kept her divorce with ex-husband Ranjeet out of the spotlight is in order to protect her son.

Ranvir previously made a public appearance with Louis at Ascot

"It's important that he learns things about my decisions from me and not from mums talking at the school gates. I think it comes down to how you feel about your own story," Ranvir told Woman and Home magazine.

She added: "We’re very attached to one another because it’s just me and him."

Ranvir has considered being more open about her relationships, though, as she continued: "I'm not ruling it out, but for me, there would have to be a wider purpose for discussing it."

