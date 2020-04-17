Charlotte Hawkins shared a special moment with her mini-me daughter on Thursday as they both joined thousands of people across the country to applaud NHS workers. The Good Morning Britain star posted a clip on Instagram of herself and Ella Rose, five, standing outside their home as they cheered and clapped for key workers. Alongside the video, Charlotte wrote: "A very noisy #clapforourcarers on our road tonight!! Such a special moment every week. A big thank you to all our frontline workers."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes with Charlotte Hawkins and daughter Ella Rose for HELLO!

MORE: Piers Morgan reveals his sweet homemade birthday card from Charlotte Hawkins's daughter

Many of the 44-year-old's followers were touched by the clip, which shows Charlotte and Ella Rose stood with their backs to the camera. One said: "That's so beautiful thank you for sharing it with us." Another added: "Aww love it. Well done." While others agreed Ella Rose is the spitting image of her mother, adding: "She’s such a cutie and a real mini you in the hair department! Missing you on TV! Stay safe."

Charlotte Hawkins and her daughter Ella Rose applauded NHS and key workers on Thursday

In 2015, Charlotte introduced a then baby Ella Rose to the world in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. Ella Rose was her much-longed-for child, who she shares with husband Mark Herbert. On the moment their daughter was born, Charlotte said: "We both had tears in our eyes when they placed Ella Rose on my chest after the birth. Nothing prepares you for that feeling. All of a sudden, this tiny being that you've been carrying around for nine months is there with you. It's a very moving experience. From our point of view, she was a miracle baby, one that we had wanted for such a long time."

MORE: Cheryl gives rare update on son Bear during coronavirus pandemic

Charlotte revealed to HELLO! that Ella Rose was a 'miracle baby'

Sadly, one important person in Charlotte's life who didn't have the chance to meet Ella Rose was her father Frank, who passed away in 2015 from Motor Neurone Disease. "He died a month before Ella Rose was born, I've got to be thankful that I was able to tell him I was pregnant at last," she told ITV's Lorraine last year. But despite Frank and Ella Rose never having the chance to meet, Charlotte admitted he is still a huge part of her daughter's life. She added: "She knows all about Granddad Frank, when we go on holiday she waves to him out of the plane, she thinks he lives in the sky because he's in heaven. He's living on through her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.