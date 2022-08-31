Kristen Bell shares dreamy snapshots of her daughters and their summer adventures What an envy-inducing vacation!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may have decided to keep their daughters, Delta and Lincoln, out of the public eye, but the actress is still keen on sharing sweet glimpses of their family life.

MORE: Kristen Bell's print clash lounge at $4.3m LA home is so chic – watch

As the end of summer break approaches, the star delighted fans with a look into what the family of four got up to over the summer, and it is so dreamy.

Kristen took to Instagram to recap all of the Shepard-Bell bunch's summer fun, proving they are always down for an adventure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen's daughter has inherited her mom's singing talents

MORE: Kristen Bell's daughters are her double in adventurous vacation photos with Dax Shepard

She shared adorable photos of all the lakeside activities they got up to, the stunning sunsets they were witness to, and just how grown up her girls are!

The first photo captures the couple all loved up, sharing a kiss as a fire-hued sunset descends on the lake behind them.

Another photo - which might be the cutest of all – shows off Delta and Lincoln's adorable sisterly bond, and the epic scenery they are growing up surrounded by. It seems the two walking side by side through a grassy field, towards a calm lake sitting at the bottom of luscious rolling hills.

The family's summer looks epic

Other snapshots from their summer prove the girls are not afraid of the outdoors and all of its creatures, and their mom posted photos of them getting in the lake, climbing through impressive waterfalls, and even playing with a baby frog.

MORE: Kristen Bell shares hilarious family update about her rarely-seen daughters

MORE: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughter is too cute for words - and you should see her outfit

In the frog clip, one of her daughters is seen holding the tiny amphibian, and as it calmly rests on her palm, she says: "He's very tired from all that swimming."

Lincoln and Delta seem to be so unafraid!

Kristen's caption was very fitting for all of the sunset, golden hour, and lakeside photos, writing: "Summer musings."

Fans couldn't help but gush over all of them, taking to the comments section to write: "Major golden hour magic," and: "Awe, I love this!" as well as: "Looks amazing! We're not ready for summer to end," plus another one added: "Filled with adventure. Love this!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.