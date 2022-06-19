Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughter is too cute for words - and you should see her outfit How sweet is seven-year-old Delta?

Kristen Bell shared an adorable photo of her seven-year-old daughter Delta on Saturday, delighting fans with a rare glimpse of her youngest child.

The Frozen star – who also raises daughter Lincoln, nine, with husband Dax Shepard – posted a sweet Instagram snapshot of her little girl, who was dressed as a Minion to mark the last day of school. Delta was pictured from behind, rocking a head-to-toe yellow outfit complete with a matching backpack from the popular Universal Pictures franchise.

With her tousled, chin-length blonde bob, little Delta looked like her dad Dax. How sweet!

Kristen, 41, and Dax, 47, seldom post photos of their offspring, choosing to keep their faces off their social media profiles, so the rare snap was a treat for fans.

Netflix favourite Kristen also recently shared a sweet clip of her family having the best time in the swimming pool together.

Kristen posted a sweet photo of daughter Delta

The trio attempted to recreate a scene from Top Gun as proud mom Kristen watched on.

Dax and Kristen are also extremely down-to-earth and despite being major Hollywood stars, the pair famously got married for the grand sum of $147.

The Ranch star Dax told The Knot that they prioritized spending money on other things and already felt like a married couple, so they felt no need to splash the cash on a lavish ceremony.

Kristen and Dax share daughters Lincoln and Delta

"We did not want a wedding," Dax said. "We spent a hundred bucks at the courthouse.

"The last thing we wanted to do was take something and add stress – 'Who's invited? What's for dinner?' Since we’d rather buy a family member a house."

