Kristen Bell posts video of daughters playing underwater 'Top Gun' with dad Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell made the day of many of her fans after sharing the sweetest father-daughter video of her kids with their dad, Dax Shepard.

The actress shares Delta, seven, and Lincoln, nine, with her husband but they rarely post photos of their offspring.

But Kristen's social media followers were treated to an adorable glimpse at family life with a clip of the trio having the best time in the swimming pool.

The team attempted to recreate a scene from Top Gun as Dax explained how they had to swim as if they were fighter jets.

Despite the little girls arguing over what they wanted their code names to be, Dax took it all in his stride as he chatted to his blonde haired, goggle-wearing children.

Kristen captioned it: "The hardest part of this mission was picking code names. #topgun #ferret #brownbear #gooselips #turkeylegs #rooster #possomman."

Dax Shephard had fun with his daughters who he shares with Kristen Bell

Fans wrote: "I would never stop laughing if I was you! #bestdad," and, "I could watch this all day lol. Equal parts sweet and funny," with another adding: "Top Gun takeover. How fun."

It was clear from the clip, that their daughters have inherited their mom and dad's great sense of humor and zest for life.

The couple are forever making their fans laugh with their antics and appear to be hands-on parents.

The couple have a lot of fun with their daughters

Kristen and Dax are also very down-to-earth and despite being a Hollywood couple, got married for the grand sum of $147.

The Ranch star, 47, told The Knot that they prioritized spending money on other things and already felt like a married couple, so they felt no need to splash the cash on a lavish ceremony. "We did not want a wedding," Dax said.

"We spent a hundred bucks at the courthouse. The last thing we wanted to do was take something and add stress—Who’s invited? What’s for dinner?—since we’d rather buy a family member a house."

