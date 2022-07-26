Kristen Bell shares hilarious family update about her rarely-seen daughters The star is finally getting some alone time

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are as private as it gets when it comes to sharing anything related to their two daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven.

However, the few snippets that the couple do share every so often make it clear that their household sure is special, and certainly tight-knit.

So close is the Shepard-Bell bunch in fact, that earlier in 2022, Kristen made the unexpected revelation that her girls actually sleep on the floor of the couples' bedroom, though now she has a hilarious, and exciting, update about the family's nighttime routine.

Having a chat with her husband on his podcast, Armchair Expert, the actress previously explained: "You know the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom," sharing a glimpse of their bedtime, which includes watching episodes of the Science Channel’s program How It's Made before going to sleep.

As nice as that sounds however, Kristen and Dax are surely relishing the fact that they'll soon be getting more privacy at night, since the Veronica Mars lead has revealed that the girls finally made their way to their own bedrooms, successfully!

"We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this tri-fold mattress," she told E! News.

Kristen and Dax seem to have a blast in their home

The Frozen star then joked: "So you can congratulate me — we did it, they now sleep in their room on beds right next to each other and they cuddle with each other instead of us."

Still, though they have achieved some independence when it comes to their bedtime, Kristen admitted there are still some areas that could be improved.

The couple have been together for nearly ten years

She confessed: "I desperately tried to get them to pack their own lunch, but it does not always work."

Recalling a situation any parent can certainly relate to, she said: "It's like, 'Okay, you didn't like what I packed, you pack your lunch.' And I looked in and it was like literally all Skittles."

