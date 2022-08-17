Kristen Bell's daughters are her double in adventurous vacation photos with Dax Shepard The couple rarely share photos of their children

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's children are growing up fast and the family are making the very most of their precious time together.

The Frozen actress shared photos from a glorious looking vacation in Swan Valley, Idaho with their offspring and gave fans more than a glimpse of their adorable brood.

In the selection of images, Kristen was posing with Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, and both have their famous mom's wave blonde locks.

While they still protect their faces with fun emojis, it's becoming ever more apparent just how much they resemble Kristen.

The star rocked a swimsuit in one picture as she and her youngest took a dip in the water. They both beamed for the camera and fans couldn't wait to comment.

"Crazy how fast they grow up," said one, while another mirrored the statement by writing: "Beautiful family, growing up quickly," and a third added: "This is the ultimate vacation."

Kristen posted a series of photos from their time away

The couple thanked their hosts in the caption of the images which also saw them horse riding, white water rafting and climbing waterfalls.

"Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River. Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you’re the best hosts in the biz. And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott."

They were joined by a whole host of friends for an epic adventure which certainly looked like fun.

Kristen and Dax revealed their wedding cost $147

Kristen and Dax are forever making their fans laugh with their antics and appear to be hands-on parents.

They are also very down-to-earth and despite being a Hollywood couple, they got married for the grand sum of $147.

The Ranch star, 47, told The Knot that they prioritized spending money on other things and already felt like a married couple, so they felt no need to splash the cash on a lavish ceremony. "We did not want a wedding," Dax said.

"We spent a hundred bucks at the courthouse. The last thing we wanted to do was take something and add stress—Who’s invited? What’s for dinner?—since we’d rather buy a family member a house."

