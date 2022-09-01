Meghan Markle reveals why she won't send Archie and Lilibet to a UK school The Duchess has spoken out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocated to America before their son Archie turned one, and the Duchess has now revealed why she wouldn't want her children to ever attend a UK school…

The interview of the moment, given to The Cut has lots of revelations from Meghan, including her reasoning behind wanting her kids to get educated in America.

The interviewer Allison P. Davis, wrote: "Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the U.K., she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures."

Meghan said: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."

The interviewer does note that two moms do "double take" when Meghan arrives at the school dates, but it is no doubt less of a commotion that it would be at a UK school, where Meghan would be so well known.

The interview also revealed that although Archie is only in pre-school, he is now ready to attend full days and get immersed in more learning.

His sister, Lilibet isn't nearing school age yet, having only recently turned one, but it seems Meghan has her sights set on educating them in America as opposed to the UK.

The Duchess attended the independent girls' school, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, which is a catholic run school. After graduating in 1999, Meghan went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Theatre and International Studies from Northwestern University School of Communications.

Harry, meanwhile, was educated in London at Wetherby School and Ludgrove School, then Eton College. He chose not to go to university but to complete ten months of officer commissioning training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

