Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly personal tribute at UK home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in Montecito, but they lease their UK home of Frogmore Cottage for when they are across the pond. It has been revealed that the royal couple have left a very sentimental tribute behind in their garden…

A source told HELLO! that a dog statue was spotted outside the door of their private abode Frogmore Cottage this week. The lifesize figure, propped in the back garden, appeared to be based on a Beagle, seemingly in tribute to Meghan's two pet pooches.

As well as a black Labrador, Meghan has a trusty rescue dog, Guy the Beagle, and most recently, the family adopted another rescue Beagle, and this time they called it Mamma Mia.

The royal couple lease Frogmore Cottage

Speaking about Mamma Mia's rescue, Shannon Keith, an animal rights lawyer who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, told the LA Times: "The Duchess called me personally. She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, 'Hey Shannon, this is Meghan'."

Shannon shared that they spoke for 30 minutes and she at first thought she was talking to the actress Megan Fox.

Mia arrived at the shelter with eight of her newborn puppies, and Meghan and Harry both visited her after hours where they played with the dogs before making their decision.

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed she had "packed up" their belongings at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, during their visit as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. However, it appears as though they left a sweet dog statue behind, perhaps to greet them again when they are back for occasional visits.

Princess Eugenie has also lived there

Earlier in the year, the couple renewed the lease on their home in Windsor which is where they lived with their son Archie when they were permanent UK residents.

Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie stayed in the property with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August for a while, but the family moved out recently, sparking rumours that the Sussexes could be using their UK base more often.

