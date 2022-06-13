Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s summer plans with children Archie and Lilibet The royals are keeping themselves busy in LA

Now back in their family home of Montecito in California following their visit for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan have a busy few months ahead of them.

MORE: Meghan Markle's rare insight into Archie and Lilibet's sibling bond

Summer 2022 sees the Sussex family occupied with several work projects, along with caring for their two children, Archie Harrison, age three, and Lilibet Diana, one. Of course, we imagine the foursome will find time to enjoy the glorious LA sunshine, local beaches and their stunning home swimming pool too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan kisses Harry after his polo team win

Harry and Meghan are currently working on their upcoming podcast Archetypes, which is set to launch this summer following a one-off Christmas special in 2020.

The couple have spent over a year finalising the details of their podcast, which saw an appearance by little Lili and big brother Archie in the first episode.

Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet

The Prince is also writing his memoir, to be published later in the year by Penguin Random House. The publisher says that Harry "will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

The couple have also let cameras into their home for their new Netflix documentary, so we imagine their Montecito mansion is a hive of activity right now.

Harry has got back into his much-loved sport of polo and was recently spotted competing in Santa Barbara with the Cancha de Estrella's Polo Club. MailOnline reports that Harry “trains four times a week and goes to the gym most days to keep up with star player Nacho Figueras."

MORE: Love Meghan Markle's pinstripe summer dress? Marks & Spencer has a £35 version

Prince Harry is a keen polo player

Back at home with the children, we know that Meghan and Harry are doting parents to Archie and Lilibet.

Recent photos of the family arriving back in California after their UK visit showed a foldable, three-wheeled scooter amongst their luggage – we can just picture young Archie whizzing around his home’s incredible seven-acre gardens.

The Sun published a picture of a charming wooden swing being offloaded from the Sussex's private jet, which could well have been a gift from Harry’s family for their children. We wonder if it’s already up in their garden for the kids to play on?

MORE: Kate Middleton's heartfelt mum moment proves she's Princess Charlotte's best friend - watch

The beach at Santa Barbara near Montecito

We know that the family have their own chicken pen and vegetable patch at home, which they tend to with their son. They also adore walking their dogs at the beach and cycling around the local area – hobbies which they are bound to enjoy this summer.

The Duchess celebrates her 41st birthday on 4 August, so perhaps there will be a party for her with nearby friends and family?

The Late Late Show host James Corden and his family, and actor Orlando Bloom, his wife Katy Perry and their daughter, Daisy, are just down the road in Montecito, while Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland lives 90 minutes away in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Duchess Meghan with her mother Doria

Should the family fancy a break away, they are spolit for choice with the holiday homes of famous friends.

Meghan's close friend Serena Williams lives in Florida, while their movie star buddy George Clooney and his wife Amal spend their summers at their Italian abode on Lake Como. In 2019, Harry and Meghan holidayed at Elton John’s villa in the South of France – might they visit again?

Looks like it's going to be a fun-filled and productive summer for the Sussex clan!

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.