Meghan Markle dismisses nanny leaving rumours in candid podcast

Meghan Markle has set the record straight on the nanny situation for her son Archie with Prince Harry, revealing that they didn't have a high turnover of different nannies.

In the Duchess' first instalment of her new Spotify podcast, Archetypes, Meghan alluded to her nanny Lauren, saying: "We get back our amazing nanny, Lauren, who we'd had all the way until, um. In Canada here."

So, in one fail swoop, Meghan has seemingly dismissed the swirling rumours from 2019 which suggested the couple went through multiple nannies before they reached a harmonious conclusion.

The Duchess mentioned her son's former nanny when telling a dramatic story about a nursery fire when she and Prince Harry were on their South Africa tour.

Baby Archie had the same nanny for a few years

During their trip, they left Archie in a housing unit, being looked after by Lauren, and they received the shocking news: "There's been a fire at the residence. There's been a fire in the baby's room."

Meghan continued: "Our amazing nanny Lauren…was in floods of tears. She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap and she just said, you know what, let me go and get a snack from downstairs." Luckily, Lauren's decision to take Archie downstairs ahead of his nap stopped him being in the room when the fire broke out.

It's quite commonplace for royal children to have nannies, Prince William and Prince Harry had one while growing up and so do Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis now.

The Sussexes live in the US now

It is unknown if the royal couple has a nanny now at their Montecito mansion for their son and daughter, Lilibet, but there is a guesthouse on site which is the perfect place for babysitters to stay.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland lives within driving distance of the property, so there's no doubt grandma duties are a regular occurrence.

