Meghan Markle celebrates exciting baby news – details The Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with a daughter

The Duchess of Sussex announced last month that she is expecting a daughter with husband Prince Harry during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

And now it appears her little girl already has a BFF in the making after Meghan's close friend, Misha Nonoo, revealed that she too is pregnant with a baby girl.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's children: are they US or British citizens?

The fashion designer – who is believed to have introduced Meghan and Harry – displayed her blossoming baby bump on Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption about motherhood.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hints that Meghan Markle was expecting another baby

Misha – who welcomed her first child, Leo, last March, with husband Mikey Heiss – wrote: "My journey into motherhood has been one of the most rewarding and beautiful experiences of my life.

"I’m extremely grateful and excited to share that we’re adding a sweet baby girl to our family, and Leo will soon be a big brother!"

"To celebrate, we’re launching a new collection of maternity styles, inspired by the wardrobe heroes I missed wearing the most during my pregnancy."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's neighbour is moving out

MORE: Meghan Markle reveals Kate Middleton apologised after making her cry in royal wedding lead-up

Misha Nonoo is also expecting a baby girl

She continued: "Effortless pieces designed to be worn before, during, and after pregnancy—this is maternity wear for whatever the future has in store. "

"Whether you’re already a Mum or an expecting Mum-to-be, I hope these pieces bring you the comfort, style, and ease you need to tackle one of life’s most incredible experiences."

Misha's announcement comes just weeks after Meghan and Harry confirmed that their son, Archie, will soon have a baby sister after announcing their second pregnancy on Valentine's Day.

Meghan and Harry shared their baby joy in February

A spokesperson for the couple announced: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are said to be "delighted" and to wish them well.

The announcement was accompanied by a gorgeous black-and-white photo of the pair showing Meghan with her head in Harry's lap as she cradles her baby bump. The shot was that was taken remotely by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.