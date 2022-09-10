NCIS' Michael Weatherly's rarely seen son August is the image of his dad in striking photo The Bull star has one son from a previous marriage

Michael Weatherly has been blessed with three children – but his son August is rarely seen in public.

MORE: Meet NCIS' Michael Weatherly's award-winning wife - and she's no stranger to TV

The former NCIS star shares his eldest child with his ex-wife Amelia Heinle, whom he met on the set of the 1990s soap opera Loving. The former couple married in 1995 and welcomed August in January 1996 before they divorced in 1997.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo says his goodbyes to the NCIS team

While Michael sometimes shares snapshots of his two youngest children, Olivia, ten, and Liam, nine – who he shares with his wife Bojana Jankovic – August, 26, prefers to remain out of the spotlight.

His mom, however, has given fans a glimpse of August on her Instagram account, and fans were blown away by his striking resemblance to his famous father.

SEE: NCIS' Michael Weatherly shares rare photo of daughter as they mark bittersweet moment

MORE: NCIS' Michael Weatherly's dangerous health condition revealed

In the photo, August gazes into the camera with a slight smile on his face - and it didn't take long for Amelia's followers to point out his similarities to Michael.

"He's gorgeous like dad Michael Weatherly," replied one. A second said: "He is the spitting image of his father, very handsome." A third added: "What a great combo of you and Michael, " and a fourth wrote: "No wonder he is good-looking. He has a beautiful mom and a good-looking dad."

Michael's son August is the image of his dad

Michael doesn't often speak about August out of respect for his privacy, but he did previously touch upon the effect his divorce from Amelia had on their son.

"It's a tough thing for a kid," he told People. "Especially when one of your parents is on the other side of the country."

Both Michael and Amelia went on to have children with other partners, and the Bull star admitted that the failure of his first marriage made him determined to be a better man, a good husband, and a present father.

Michael shares two children with his wife Bojana

"That was a very difficult time," he said of his divorce after less than two years of marriage. "When I got remarried, I wanted to do my very best to ensure that rupture wouldn't happen again. My kids and my marriage are the things I’m proudest of."

Michael learned a lot from the breakdown of his first marriage, which saw him often working away from home for months on end. Now, he makes sure he dedicates his time to his family.

"I don't bring my work home," he added. "I'm a single-track-mind person, so at work, I do my work, but at home, I'm devoted to my kids. "I have a wonderful wife and am well on my way to a very happy retirement."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.