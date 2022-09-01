NCIS' Emily Wickersham showcases baby bump in stunning bikini-clad photo

Emily Wickersham has been enjoying a very different role since she left NCIS at the end of season 18 – she's become a mom!

The actress – who played agent Ellie Bishop – welcomed her first child, son Cassius, with her partner, actor James Badge Dale, on 30 December and has been basking in motherhood ever since.

Before she gave birth though, she documented her pregnancy on Instagram and one photo she shared was particularly special as it announced she was expecting.

In the image, Emily stood side-on by the edge of a swimming pool wearing a black bikini that showcased her growing baby bump.

Captioning the photo, which saw her gazing down at her stomach, Emily wrote at the time: "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!"

Fans rushed to congratulate the actress, with one commenting: "Congratulations on your new baby boy coming soon." A second said: "Beautiful with your belly," and a third added: "Amazing!!! Congratulations! Then back to NCIS?... Enjoy this wonderful time!!!"

Emily announced her pregnancy on Instagram

When little Cassius was born, Emily shared a gorgeous photo of the newborn alongside an image of herself lying in a hospital bed with her son on her chest, and another photo of him being cradled by his dad.

"Welcome to the world. Cassius Wickersham Dale born 12/30/21 just in time to join the party to ring in the New Year," she wrote. "You are more than [James Badge Dale] and I could ever have imagined. We are so in love with you."

Emily revealed she was leaving NCIS in May 2021 and announced her departure on Instagram, telling fans she was officially "hangin' [her] hat and jacket up" after starring on the show for nearly a decade.

Emily is now a mom to son Cassius

"I can't say enough kind words about this group that I've had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later," she wrote.

"I've been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won't forget. Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history."

