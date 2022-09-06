NCIS' Michael Weatherly shares rare photo of daughter amid disappointing family news

Michael Weatherly and his family have been enjoying a well-deserved summer vacation touring around Europe – but sadly, all good things must come to an end.

The former NCIS star shared his family's disappointment that their summer is almost over with a video made by his daughter, Olivia, after giving fans a rare glimpse at his mini-me during their stop in Montenegro last month.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo says his goodbyes to the NCIS team

Michael shared a snap on Twitter that saw him basking in the sun while Olivia, ten, appeared lost in her surroundings behind him. "Somebody say summer before I get tagged out!" he captioned the photo that showed them both wearing white. #

After Montenegro, Michael, Olivia, her brother Liam, nine, and mom Bojana Janković visited Rome before the actor uploaded his daughter's video which saw their black cat asleep on a bed.

Captioning the clip, Michael wrote: "Video by Olivia Weatherly. Expressing our feelings about summer coming to an end… and how the cat also likes the new bed for day napping."

Over the clip appears to be Olivia's voice saying: "Today I don't feel like doing anything."

Video by Olivia Weatherly. Expressing our feelings about summer coming to an end… and how the cat also likes the new bed for day napping. pic.twitter.com/mvnsxpfGhr — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) September 4, 2022

Michael's daughter Olivia is sad to see her summer over

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one commenting: "Oh how sweet. With such a beautiful bed, I would also lie like Anastasia. Olivia, you did a great job with the video."

A second said: "Hello Olivia do not break down there will be other beautiful summers and you will still have fun. Anyway, your cat is beautiful a kiss to all of you from Italy."

A third added: "Wow, she's talented, maybe she'll make some movies later. Happy new school year for Olivia and Liam. Big kiss from Colombia."

Somebody say summer before I get tagged out! pic.twitter.com/Sc5RieAV3q — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) August 8, 2022

Michael and his mini-me daughter Olivia

While the kids are back at school, Michael will find himself with much more free time following the conclusion of his CBS legal drama Bull earlier this year.

As fans will know, Michael took on the lead role on Bull - which is loosely based on the early career of TV's Dr Phil – just months after bowing out of NCIS.

He starred as fan favorite Tony DiNozzo on the Mark Harmon-led series for 13 seasons between 2003 and 2016, making his vacation to Europe long overdue as it seems that he has been working non-stop for almost two decades.

