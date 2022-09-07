Phillip Schofield enjoys rare night out with ex-wife and daughters The This Morning star shared photos on Instagram

This Morning star Phillip Schofield, 60, might be back on our screens each morning after the summer break, but that hasn't stopped him enjoying big nights out too.

On Tuesday, the star shared a selfie with his ex-wife Stephanie and their two daughters, Molly and Ruby, for a special night out at the theatre.

The family watched Wicked the musical in London, with Phil sharing the message: @wickeduk has been such an important musical for our fam – and this brilliant British twist is brilliant!! @luciejones1 & @helenwoolf1… you are amazing!"

The foursome posed for a smiling snap while in their seats, holding up their alcoholic drinks for a 'cheers'. As expected, Phil enjoyed a glass of gin, his favourite tipple!

Phil enjoyed family time on Tuesday

The star is incredibly close to both of his daughters, and they spoiled him on Father's Day with a roast dinner and an emotional message on social media.

The star watched Wicked the musical

Phillip has previously opened up to HELLO! about his savvy daughter Molly helping to manage his career. Discussing his children's thoughts on his social media antics, the star said: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."

The father-of-two moved into his own home in Chiswick a few months after he came out in 2020, moving out of his family home. The £2million property has modern décor and a beautiful garden.

Phil is close to his two daughters

Recently, the star upgraded his home gym with the addition of an amazing multi-workout machine which he hilarious compared to a 50 Shades of Grey contraption.

The property is ideally located for Phillip to spend time with his famous friends including co-star Holly Willoughby, who lives in Barnes, and Declan Donnelly, who also lives in Chiswick with his wife Ali Astall.

