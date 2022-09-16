Prince Harry looks after his grandmother, the Queen, in unearthed photo The Prince and his grandmother had a close relationship

Her Majesty the Queen passed away on 8 September, and it's clear that it has hit her grandson Prince Harry hard, as he couldn't hold back his emotion at an official procession on Wednesday.

READ: Princess of Wales reveals Prince Louis' first words after being told about Queen's death

The royals had a very close relationship, and an unearthed photo has revealed the 11-year-old Prince doting on his grandmother and great-grandmother, holding an umbrella for them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princes Harry and William walk side by side for the Queen's procession

The snap was taken in 1995, when the royal family were at Sandringham for Christmas. It's likely to have been taken on Christmas Day, when the royals were outside of the church ahead of the service.

Prince Harry was pictured looking after his grandmother and great-grandmother

Harry reached his arm up high to ensure his clear and blue umbrella was high enough for the Queen and the Queen Mother. The latter walked with two walking sticks, and both of them wore block heels for the occasion.

MORE: Prince Harry overcome with emotion following emotional procession

READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew to miss state event - details

Prince Harry looked physically upset on Wednesday and his wife Meghan Markle was there to hold his hand to comfort him.

Prince Harry was comforted by his wife Meghan Markle

The day must have brought back memories of his late mother, Princess Diana's funeral when he walked behind her coffin, just as he did on Wednesday for the Queen.

The father-of-two marked his 38th birthday a day later, which was spent without his children Archie and Lilibet, who remain in the US.

The grandchildren had a great relationship with the Queen

In a statement released on Harry and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell website, the royal said: "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen - and in mourning her loss - we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected."

He added: "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.