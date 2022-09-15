7 best photos of the Queen meeting babies through the years See the heart-warming photos

Her Majesty the Queen died on 8 September, after reigning for 70 years, and the monarch met thousands of people during her service, including many adorable babies. As a doting mother, grandmother and even great-grandmother, it's no surprise she had a smile on her face when she met little ones at official engagements. See the best photos of Her Majesty greeting newborns and toddlers – but some of them weren't best pleased!

GALLERY: All the times the Queen was a wonderful granny

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Louis sings God Save the Queen

The Queen watching a newborn baby get weighed

On the Queen's first ever royal tour after acceding to the throne, she visited New Zealand, including the Karitane Hospital, Anderson's Bay, Dunedin. Here she looked on as a baby was being weighed.

The Queen greeting a two-year-old

While the Queen was quite often met with smiling faces as she said hello to the crowds, two-year-old Frederik Azzopardi wasn't so sure. He cried and refused to give Her Majesty a posy of flowers as she visited University College in Oxford on 21 May 1999.

The Queen visiting a maternity ward

Her Majesty attended a maternity ward in Stevenage in 2012, as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour and she had the chance to see many newborn babies.

READ: Prince Harry details time the Queen hugged Archie and Lilibet in heartbreaking tribute

MORE: Meghan Markle shares emotional words about the Queen

The Queen saying hello to a young baby

During another tour of New Zealand, this time in 1981, the monarch accepted bouquets of flowers from the crowds and stopped to admire an adorable baby in a blue romper as his mother clutched the country's national flag.

The Queen meeting a mother and baby

The monarch met a mother and her new baby during a trip to South Africa. She was pictured inside the Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, where the mother and child were being looked after.

The Queen meeting new parents

New parents Mr and Mrs Sweeny were treated to a visit by the Queen at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, Northern Ireland in 2009. The Queen couldn't contain her delight as she admired the tiny baby being comforted by its father.

MORE: The Queen's life in pictures: Remembering the best moments from her 70-year reign

The Queen watching a baby class

Mothers and their children in Brighton got to meet the Queen in 2007, when she rocked up at a Baby Boogie class. The monarch, dressed in red, was captured looking down to the mat where the activities were taking place.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.