Jessica Biel breaks down morning routine with her two sons She's keeping it healthy!

Jessica Biel provided her followers with a glimpse of how she's able to maintain a healthy and happy household with her latest social media post.

The actress shared a short clip of herself packing a school lunch for presumably her older son, seven-year-old Silas, from her magnificent kitchen.

While she took centerstage, it was hard not to notice the beautiful environment around her, bathed in white ceiling lights, glistening gold cabinets, and a marble white countertop.

Jessica packed a lunch for her son that definitely looked quite healthy, and even threw in a little juice box of one of her own Kinderfarm plant protein drinks in his Minecraft-themed lunch bag.

"Do I look like I just woke up? Because I just woke up. But packing lunches with #KinderSprout makes my kid happy, which makes me happy. It's the little things, ya know?" she sweetly wrote.

The star's fans began sweetly cheering her on with a slew of heart emojis, and many others related to her plight of having to wake up early every school day.

Jessica took her followers through her morning lunch-packing routine

"The mom life," one simply quipped, with another saying: "Packing lunches is the worst part of school… worse than homework," while a third could also relate, commenting: "Doing the same right now!"

The Candy star is also mom to two-year-old Phineas, and she shares her two adorable boys with husband Justin Timberlake.

The two keep their children out of the spotlight in a move to maintain their privacy, but have, on rare occasions, shared photos of them on social media, albeit with their faces obscured.

Jessica most recently did so in honor of Father's Day in June, celebrating Justin with a heart-melting family shot of the four of them in a group hug.

She and Justin are parents to two sons, Silas and Phineas

"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that [expletive]. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything," she wrote at the time.

