Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share very rare photo of young sons in Christmas greeting

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have delighted fans with an incredibly rare photo of their two sons over Christmas.

The couple, who wed in 2012, were seen enjoying a family walk down a country lane, with Jessica rocking a camel coat and cream slacks while carrying rarely-seen youngest son Phineas, 17 months. Former *NSYNC star Justin strode alongside her, sporting a padded coat and casual sweatpants. It seems their eldest son Silas, six, is taking after his dad in the style stakes since the little boy was wearing a funky black and white sweatsuit.

Jessica, 39, captioned the sweet photo: "Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everybody!!"

The pair's fans were quick to comment on her Instagram post, with one penning: "Merry Christmas!!! Enjoy with your beautiful family!!" Another shared: "All that counts," while a third commented: "Beautiful family! Merry Christmas to you."

Jessica and Justin have chosen to keep their family life relatively private, and never share their boys' faces on social media.

The former 7th Heaven star previously opened up about why the famous couple kept their son Phineas' birth quiet.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, she said: "I had, like, a secret COVID baby. It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

The proud mother also shed some light on her close bond with son Silas, telling podcast host Dax Shepard: "It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my six-year-old is so cool.

"He's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."