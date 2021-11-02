Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share first photos of son Phineas in adorable Halloween costume The couple secretly welcomed a second child in 2020

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel secretly welcomed their second son in 2020 – and now they've finally shared photos of him in his adorable Halloween costume.

Jessica and Justin took to their respective Instagram accounts to share some rare snaps of the family-of-four enjoying some trick-or-treating over the weekend, with them all opting to dress up as characters from Harry Potter. Justin became Albus Dumbledore, while Jessica got into character as Minerva McGonagall. Eldest son Silas, six, went as Harry, and his baby brother, Phineas, one, looked super cute dressed as Harry's pet owl, Hedwig.

WATCH: Justin Timberlake confirms second son's unique name

While neither parent shared images of their son's faces, fans did get a glimpse of little Phineas in his mother's arms, and another of him walking up to a house holding onto Jessica's hand, with Silas eagerly waiting at the front door while Justin kept a watchful eye out from the back.

Justin re-shared one of Jessica's images on his Instagram Stories, which he captioned: "I have been renamed DumbleDAD."

Fans went wild over the family photos, with many rushing to comment on Jessica's post. One responded: "Those costumes are amazing! The little owl is adorable."

Justin, Jessica and their sons dressed as characters from Harry Potter

A second said: "I’ve been waiting all day for this post!! Epic!! Thank you for sharing!" A third added: "Aw guys. You're so damn cute."

Justin and Jessica, who married in 2012, welcomed their second son in July last year, following a top-secret pregnancy.

Justin confirmed the news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in January after fellow singer Brian McKnight let slip in an interview last year that the couple "had a new baby".

Justin and Jessica secretly welcomed Phineas in July 2020

"His name is Phineas, and he is awesome and so cute and nobody's sleeping, but we are thrilled. We are thrilled and we couldn't be happier. We are grateful," he said at the time.

Asked how he and Jessica were coping with two children, he joked: "We don't see each other anymore," before adding: "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes 'Go from a zone defence to a man-to-man very quickly'. It's great, and Silas is very excited. Right now, he is very much liking it.

"Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens," he said.

