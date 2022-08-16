Jessica Biel undergoes gender-bending transformation for TV tribute The Candy star took the extra step

Jessica Biel can embrace a variety of roles, whether it's leading iconic romantic-comedies or going the full transformation route, like with her recent role on Hulu's Candy.

MORE: Jessica Biel divides fans with controversial vaccines statement – details

The actress did so once again for her latest photoshoot, embracing a gender-bending persona for her appearance on W Magazine.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jessica Biel undergoes big transformation for Hulu show Candy

As one of a series of TV performers asked to embody another character of their choice, the star opted to take on the guise of Don Draper from Mad Men, memorably played by Jon Hamm.

She definitely looked the part, switching out her long brown locks for a slicked back short jet-black do and a sculpted face, paired with a sleek black suit and cigarette.

MORE: Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake pack on the PDA during sun-drenched vacation

Jessica embodied the power and confidence of the advertising executive flawlessly, sharing a clip capturing the transformation on social media, writing: "Corner office with a view — Mad Men moment for @wmag."

Jessica leaned into the executive suite for her Mad Men transformation

Fans quickly were sent into a tizzy, most of them bombarding her with heart emojis and marveling at the change, with one even saying: "Who? Jessica? Wow."

"Looking beautiful in that suit Jessica," another wrote, with a third commenting: "Jess I had to do a double take, I love it."

MORE: Jessica Biel shares Parisian date night photo with Justin Timberlake - 'Take me back'

MORE: Justin Timberlake shares Father's Day tribute with very rare snap of sons with Jessica Biel

The mom-of-two spoke to the publication about not only embodying her role as the Texas homemaker accused of murder, but also her love for Mad Men.

"Don Draper is truly what we're talking about with this Candy character," she explained. "He has a completely other life—all of these secrets and hidden things that slowly come out, old trauma.

The shoot comes on the heels of another big change for Candy

"I love-hate that guy. You're so attracted to him, and you just want to strangle him at the same time. That's what I want my characters to feel like—I want you to want to be their best friend and also just wanna grab 'em by the hair, like, What are you doing?!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.