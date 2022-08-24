Jessica Biel elicits major reaction from fans with latest swimsuit throwback

Jessica Biel is taking it back, and seriously making jaws drop with her latest social media activity!

The star made fans both nostalgic and envious with her latest bikini video, as she marked a special anniversary.

24 August marks the 21st anniversary of her romantic comedy Summer Catch, and she took to Instagram to commemorate it with a hilarious clip from the movie.

The footage sees the actress getting out of a pool, which is surrounded by a perfectly manicured lawn, and she's clad in a tiny hot pink bikini.

As she starts walking past the pool and row of lounge chairs, the clip cuts to a young Freddie Prinze Jr, who is shirtless and riding a lawn mower, only to get distracted as soon as Jessica starts making her way out of the pool and squeezing the water out of her hair.

The distraction causes him to accidentally mow over a bunch of perfectly planted flowers, and crash into a lamp post.

The impressive bikini scene

The mom-of-two captioned the epic throwback with: "I did my own stunts," with a laughing emoji, before writing: "Happy movie-versary to Summer Catch!!"

Summer catch featured a star-studded cast, including Jessica and Freddie as its leading characters, as well as Matthew Lillard, Wilmer Valderrama, and the late Brittany Murphy.

The two co-stars at the Summer Catch premiere

The romantic comedy sees Freddie's character, who is an aspiring major league baseball player taking care of his dad's landscaping business, have a romance with Jessica, who comes from a wealthy family and is on vacation in Cape Cod.

Fans reminisced about the epic scene and drowned the The Sinner actress with compliments over her impressive physique, writing: "That's hilarious! Those poor flowers!" and: "Classic! One of my faves as a kid," as well as: "What a Bod!!!!" plus: "Stunning!"

