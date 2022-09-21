Will King Charles III's step-children with Queen Consort Camilla receive royal titles? The couple share four children between them

Britain's new monarch King Charles III is married to Queen Consort Camilla, previously the Duchess of Cornwall, and between them they share four children.

MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' cute nickname for Queen Consort Camilla revealed

Charles is father to Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, 38, with his late wife Diana, Princess of Wales, while Camilla is mother to Tom Parker Bowles, 47, and Laura Lopes, 44, with her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles. Now that Charles has acceded to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II's sad passing, royal fans may wonder if Camilla's children will receive royal titles?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Consort Camilla remembers a sweet story from her wedding day

Camilla's family, her two children and five grandchildren, will now have to adapt to her new, more prominent position.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey reveals: "King Charles' stepchildren, Tom and Laura, will not receive royal titles as they are only related to the sovereign through his marriage to their mother, Camilla, and are not blood relations.

"And since it has widely been reported that Charles is in favour of a slimmed-down monarchy, he's unlikely to bestow any other titles on his stepchildren."

MORE: The Queen's birth stories: Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew

Camilla's children Laura and Tom at the late Queen's funeral

Tom and Laura both attended the Queen's funeral on 19 September to pay tribute to the late monarch.

It is the first time they have been photographed publicly since King Charles acceded to the throne following his mother's death on 8 September. Laura looked elegant in a cape dress and loafers, while Tom donned a smart black tailcoat and pinstripe trousers for the sombre occasion.

The Queen Consort with her children

Camilla Shand – the Queen Consort's maiden name— married Major Henry Andrew Parker Bowles on 4 July 1973 and they had two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Parker Bowles, who is known as Laura Lopes, for her marriage to Harry Lopes.

Tom Parker Bowles is a writer and food critic, who studied at Eton College and Worcester College and was married to fashion editor Sara Buys from 2005 to 2018. They have two children together, Lola, 14 and Freddie, 12.

Laura Lopes studied Art History and Marketing, and in October 2005, she founded the Eleven gallery in London, where she is a curator. In May 2006, she married Harry Lopes. The couple share three children, Eliza, 14, Gus, 12, and Louis, 12.

Tom and Laura largely spend their time out of the limelight, although they have attended royal events such as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. It is possible that the siblings will make more public appearances now that their mother is Queen Consort alongside King Charles III.

MORE: 10 times the Queen was overjoyed meeting the public's dogs – see photos

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.