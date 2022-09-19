Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' cute nickname for Queen Consort Camilla revealed The Wales children have a close bond with Queen Consort Camilla

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have the sweetest nickname for Prince Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

RELATED: Princess Charlotte tells Prince George to bow to the Queen's coffin

The young royals call their granddad 'Grampa Wales' after his former Prince of Wales title, while the Queen Consort has previously revealed that they call her "GaGa."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles can't contain his laughter during official event

In 2016, she told the Daily Mail about her sweet nickname: "I don’t know if it's because they think I am [gaga]!" she said. "It is funny but is still very sweet."

During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant in June, we also saw just how much of a caring grandfather Charles is as he kept Prince Louis entertained on his lap during one of his first big public appearances.

MORE: Duchess Camilla has sweet photo of the Queen alongside Prince George

READ: 21 times royal children were caught being naughty in public

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla share a close bond with the Wales children

The new King's wife, Camilla has grandchildren of her own, and she's also a step-grandmother to King Charles' grandkids.

Speaking about the important role during a Cornwall visit, the royal said: "Well, what's so lovely about being a grandmother, they teach you things and hopefully they learn a few things from us."

The kids also have a very sweet name for their father William, as they call him 'Pops' instead of dad, according by a report by People magazine. How cute!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.