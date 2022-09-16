Revealed: The time Queen 'danced around' with pride for granddaughter Zara Tindall Such a touching tale of our special Queen

We absolutely love this heartwarming story about the late Queen Elizabeth II's sheer joy at the success of her granddaughter, Zara Tindall, back in 2012, when she won a silver medal at the London Olympics.

Speaking on Sky News earlier this week, Her Majesty's former royal protection officer Richard Griffin revealed how the Queen reacted to Zara's impressive win as part of the GB eventing team, reports MailOnline.

Richard recalled: "I remember once when I was up at Balmoral with her and Zara was competing in the Olympic Games and looked like she was going to win a medal.

"And I thought I would be flying down to Greenwich to watch her get on, but the Queen said to me, 'I'm just so nervous, I can't face up to it. Let's just go out for a picnic'. So we drove up to one of the mountainsides, one of the cabins and we had a little private picnic just the two of us."

The late Queen with her granddaughter Zara Tindall

The suspense was too much for the Queen, though, and she asked Richard to find out how Zara had got on.

He explained: "So I radioed them, found out she's won the silver medal and I remember the Queen just grabbed me and we were dancing around in circles on this hill in Scotland. That's a memory that will stay with me forevermore."

We can just picture the monarch jumping for joy in celebration like any grandmother would if their grandchild won an Olympic medal.

Zara winning a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics

Zara finished eighth overall in the individual event and her silver medal was awarded for the team event, presented by the royal's own mother, Princess Anne, who is herself an Olympian.

When Anne awarded Zara the medal, she pulled her daughter close for a kiss on both cheeks, prompting Zara to comment: "Oh Mum".

Zara's mother Princess Anne awards her medal

Afterwards, Zara joked at a press conference: "Whatever you do, don't ask me what it was like to have my mother present me with the medal. Obviously, it was amazing."

We're sure there were huge celebrations within the royal family after the event. The Queen's pride in her granddaughter's achievement was so touching.

