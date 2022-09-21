10 times the Queen was overjoyed meeting the public's dogs – see photos The late monarch loved to greet dogs during engagements

The world sadly said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September when the royal family paid tribute together at her funeral in London's Westminster Abbey.

The Queen was a huge dog lover, leaving behind her three beloved canine companions Muick, Fergus and Sandy, who are now being cared for by Prince Andrew. As we remember the late monarch's most endearing moments here at HELLO!, we've found some wonderful photographs of her meeting dogs at royal engagements.

See 10 times the Queen adored meeting the public's dogs below…

In 2017, the late Queen met Fletcher and his help dog named Georgia at the headquarters of the charity Canine Partners. Georgia looked so happy to be stroked by Her Majesty.

The monarch said hello to a dog at the opening of the Mary Tealby dog kennels at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London in 2015.

PAT (pets as therapy) dog Harris got a loving stroke from the Queen during a reception for Leonard Cheshire Disability in the State Rooms at St James' Palace in 2014.

Elizabeth II greeted Ashleigh and her performing dog Pudsey after the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in 2012.

The monarch met a Corgi - her favourite breed of dog - during a visit to Sherborne Abbey whilst touring the South West of England with her husband Prince Philip for their Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The Queen spoke with MS sufferer Gary Flather and greeted his dog Mack at the Commonwealth Day reception at Marlborough House, Pall Mall in 2011.

This adorable cocker spaniel was a lucky doggie getting a stroke from Her Majesty at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2006.

A gorgeous group of Corgis met the Queen back in 2005 during her visit to Canada.

The Queen was in her element meeting hounds at the Badminton Horse Trials in 1973.

The monarch stroked a guide dog during a garden party at Holyrood Palace in 1999 in Edinburgh, Scotland. What a special moment.

