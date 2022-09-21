How Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet are spending autumn in California The Sussex family is back together in Montecito

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now back home in Montecito, California, after attending the funeral of Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple were away for 17 days in total, having visited Manchester and Germany for charity events before they heard of the monarch's sad passing. It's believed the Sussexes' children Archie and Lilibet stayed home in the US during this time, so we imagine a big family reunion took place on their return.

WATCH: Duchess Meghan reveals Archie and Lilibet's sibling bond

Now back together as a family of four, what do the autumn months hold for young Archie, age three, and Lilibet, 15 months?

Harry and Meghan's eldest child Archie is a busy boy right now, spending weekdays at his California pre-school. In a recent interview with The Cut for The New York Times website, Allison P. Davis revealed that Archie has gone back to school and is ready to begin going full days.

The Sussex family

The interviewer, who accompanied Meghan on the school pick-up, divulged that an "update letter from his teacher" reveals that he had a good day, despite not eating his sandwich, and is ready to begin going for full days, rather than half days.

We also learned that "cheerful" Archie greets his mother excitedly exclaiming, "Momma, Momma, Momma!" when she picks him up from school.

The young royal also goes to his school friends' birthday parties and "brings a week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates".

Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana

Lilibet, meanwhile, is now 15 months old and likely tottering around the house. It's the age where toddlers are 'into everything', so the little girl is bound to be keeping her parents Meghan and Harry on their toes!

In a recent episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, Meghan mentioned that the kids currently have an "amazing" nanny named Lauren, who has been with the family for some time.

The Duchess' mother Doria Ragland also lives nearby and is sure to be a regular visitor at their Montecito mansion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The weather in this region of California is still hot and sunny, around 30 degrees in September, so we expect the Sussexes will make the most of the outdoor lifestyle. They have a large garden for the children to play in and are known to enjoy going on bike rides and visiting the beach with their pet dogs.

The beach at Santa Barbara

Halloween isn't far away on 31 October, and the family has previously celebrated the occasion by dressing up their children in fun costumes - we wonder what Archie and Lilibet will be this year?

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021, Meghan said: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids but the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes…"

Ellen, who joined the Sussexes for the annual holiday, replied: "No, not even for five minutes, finally Harry talked him into having the head on, but Lili was a skunk." Meghan laughed and added: "She was a little skunk… like Flower from Bambi."

