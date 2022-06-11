Meghan Markle's rare insight into Archie and Lilibet's sibling bond

The Duchess of Sussex has offered small snippets into her family life with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. And earlier this week, they delighted fans after they released a brand new image of Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday - a picture taken at her first birthday party in London.

However, back in November, Meghan surprised royal watchers when she opened up about little Archie and Lilibet's sibling relationship for the first time on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

WATCH: Meghan chats to Ellen about her children's sweet bond

Prince Harry and wife Meghan welcomed their second child Lilibet – named after the Queen's childhood nickname – in June 2021 and have since kept their home life in California's Montecito district extremely private.

But in a rare interview with Meghan's close friend Ellen, the royal mother chatted openly about her young children, aged two and five months, and revealed their adorable bond.

Photo Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen asked Meghan about her son Archie, saying: "Is he a good big brother?" to which the Duchess replied, "He loves being a big brother!"

She continued: "Someone told H (Harry) and I that when you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting. Suddenly we realised, oh right, everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have that moment of, 'Oh, this is fun...oh, this is how it is now'."

Ellen responded: "Well, he's sweet!"

Archie tended to eggs from his chicken coop at the family Montecito home

Meghan also shared a new photograph of Archie on the show, which showed the toddler feeding chickens in the garden of the family home. Archie was dressed in jeans, a grey T-shirt and yellow wellies in the snap.

We also heard about Archie and Lilibet's adorable Halloween costumes in the interview. Meghan revealed: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes. Still not even five minutes, Harry talked him into putting the head on. But Lilibet was a skunk and it was so cute. She was the flower from Bambi."

Prince Harry and Meghan picture during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations

And there have been a few sleepless nights for the family, as Lilibet was teething teething at the time. Meghan said: "She is a good sleeper, but the teeth are coming in, so any mom will understand where you go they may be the best in the world, but the moment that is happening you have so much sympathy, so yes, I am up most of the night."

Ellen added that Meghan has 'a great teething thing' that she puts in the freezer and it soothes Lilibet's gums. Sounds just like a normal family home life to us!

