Queen Consort Camilla's rarely seen grandchildren from her first marriage – photos Camilla's was previously married to Andrew Parker Bowles

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla are mourning the late Queen Elizabeth II following her sad passing on 8 September 2022.

Together, the royal couple are grandparents to 10 grandchildren from their former marriages: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie and Lilibet on Charles' side, and Lola, Freddie, Eliza, Gus and Louis on Camilla's side.

While Prince William's three children are often photographed due to their high places in the royal line of succession, and Prince Harry sometimes shares pictures of his son and daughter, we very rarely see Camilla's five grandchildren, who lead private lives.

Queen Consort Camilla is mother to Tom Parker Bowles, 47, and Laura Lopes, 44, with her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Tom Parker Bowles was married to fashion editor Sara Buys from 2005 to 2018 and they have two children together, Lola, 14, and Freddie, 12. Laura Lopes' husband is Harry Lopes and the couple share three children, Eliza, 14, Gus, 12, and Louis, 12.

See 5 rare photos of Camilla's grandchildren below…

Queen Consort Camilla's children and grandchildren all attended the state funeral of the late Queen on 19 September, pictured here arriving at Westminster Abbey. Siblings Tom and Laura walked with their children, all dressed in black, on the sombre occasion.

Tom Parker Bowles' daughter Lola looked back as the family entered Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral.

Here, Laura Lopes' daughter Eliza (front) joined her family as they paid their respects to the late monarch.

A young Eliza Lopes was held by her step-grandfather King Charles III on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in April 2011 on the occasion of the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Eliza Lopes followed William and Kate on their wedding day in this memorable snap. The sweet bridesmaid was seen walking behind Maid of Honour, Pippa Middleton.

