Jools Oliver shares nostalgic baby photo - and it's adorable Jamie Oliver and his family now live in Essex

Jools Oliver shared a heartfelt pang of nostalgia Sunday afternoon, giving fans a glimpse into her family life with husband Jamie Oliver and their children.

The mum-of-five took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of two of her lookalike tots as infants, smiling cutely on a Primrose Hill park bench in front of the unmistakably quaint backdrop of pastel-hued terraced homes. Dressed in bold Brenton stripes, a matching neckerchief and lilac wellington boots, the young children posed for a picture-perfect moment.

WATCH: Jools Oliver and daughter Petal in fits of laughter

Jools captioned the photo: "London days…. I miss them a bit" with a red heart emoji and lots of kisses. Jools tagged a friend named Gina Woolley who immediately replied: "Oh my word @joolsoliver, remember like was yesterday so so cute, they are tiny here! Those swings in the park, all the fun and games xxx miss it hugely xxx."

Jools' adorable throwback baby photo sparked joy

Jools and her husband Jamie Oliver moved to their current Essex home, Spains Hall, in 2019, along with their five children Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket.

Jools' cute photo and message prompted a flood of love from many more of her London-based pals with another writing: "I miss them and you."

Fans just couldn't get over the cuteness of the photos though. "So cute… where does the time go", wrote one fan while another gushed over "how little" they were in the photo and a third simply added: "Awwww."

Jools marked the end of summer 2022 with a family photo

Fans were quick to recognise the location of the pic as Chalcot Square, Primrose Hill. It is vastly different from the Olivers' country property which has a whopping £6 million price tag and boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall. The property even comes with an additional six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse nestled on the grounds. There is also a cosy three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

The Oliver's are building happy memories in their Essex home now

The couple has shared many happy photos taken at the epic Spains Hall property on Instagram, however, Jools has previously told Made for Mums that she misses the company of her adult friends. She explained: "I’m not saying that children aren’t enough, of course, they are, but when you’re incredibly tired and trying to juggle 100s of things in a day, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with feeling alone."

