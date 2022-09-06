Jools Oliver shares adorable family snap amid emotional return to school The mum-of-five is married to Jamie Oliver

Jools Oliver rounded off her 'extra special' summer holidays with an emotional message detailing her kids' return to school.

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old shared a stunning black and white family portrait featuring husband Jamie, and their five children: Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal, 13, Buddy, 11 and River, six.

Alongside the heartwarming snap, Jools penned a hugely relatable note concerning her bittersweet emotions ahead of the new school year.

"Time to officially say goodbye to the summer, thank you kids you really made this one extra special for so many reasons.

The close-knit family live in Essex

"The bags are packed and by the door the shoes are polished and the uniform is all laid out in their rooms. Just finished little notes to put in their bags am shattered!!! Looking forward to having my morning coffee in peace but will miss those little familiar voices everywhere I go," she wrote.

Jools finished her tender message by adding: "Can feel Autumn in the air ready to embrace the cosy season! Thank you little family."

Her fans raced to weigh in on her post, with Myleene Klass writing: "LOVE this so much," whilst a second added: "This is so gorgeous, the most beautiful family…with a very special Mummy."

Jamie and Jools tied the knot in 2000

"Your love letter to your kids is beyond beautiful," wrote a third, and a fourth remarked: "Love this Jools, I'm feeling all the feels tonight with thoughts of back to school tomorrow & walking back into a silent house."

Jools' sweet social media post comes after Jamie, 47, shared details of her 'scary' health battle. The celebrity chef admitted that his wife of 22 years is suffering from side effects of long Covid after originally contracting the virus back in 2020.

"She's had bad Covid and long Covid, so she's been really affected by it, sadly," he said. "She's okay, but still not what she wants to be."

The loved-up couple share five children together

He added: "It's been two years. She finds it deeply scary." Jamie admitted that even specialist doctors have been unable to help Jools.

"We're all over Harley Street like a rash," he told Mail Plus. "But no one really knows anything. The data on long Covid is still piling in."

