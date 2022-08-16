Jools Oliver shares amazing photo of Petal and River – and it's so sweet The mum-of-five melted hearts

Jamie and Jools Oliver often thrill their fans when they share adorable photos of their five children, and on Tuesday the mum-of-five melted hearts with her latest one.

The fashion designer shared an adorable photo of Petal, 13, and River, six, and they were cuddled up together in a bed. River was resting his head on his older sister and he had the biggest smile on his face, while Petal also looked happy to be spending time with her younger brother. In a sweet caption, the pair's mum wrote: "Morning cute siblings."

The family are currently enjoying a rare trip away together, with the couple's eldest daughters, Poppy, 20, and Daisy, 19, having returned from uni for the family time.

Last week, Jools shared a beautiful photo of River, who recently turned six, as he enjoyed some time on the beach.

The youngster was well protected from the sun, with a cap and a stunning outfit that featured printed versions of various beach animals like fish, turtles and crabs. The young chap appeared to be having a fun time as he played with a bucket.

Jools shared a very sweet photo

Jools had a sweet caption for the post, as she simply wrote: "Little Birdy," alongside a yellow heart emoji. She then tagged her clothing brand and the outfit's designer.

The star's post came at the perfect time as there was a little bit of fan confusion after Jamie shared a gorgeous photo of Jools and their eldest daughters.

In the snap, Jools embraced her daughters with Daisy sat next to her and Poppy towering over the pair.

The Olivers are a close-knit family

Jamie had the perfect vista for the shot, with the beach and sea creating the most spectacular backdrop.

All three ladies looked so glamorous, with Jools in a cream jumper, Poppy styling out a black jumper and Daisy rocked a blue hooded top.

"Quality time with my three ladies & the most blissful night at @carbisbayestate. Memories for life," Jamie lovingly wrote in the caption.

