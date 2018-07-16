Jools Oliver surprises fans by sharing incredibly rare moment with son River The mum-of-five has been married to celebrity chef Jamie for eighteen years

Jools Oliver regularly shares sweet snaps of her sweet children on social media, much to the delight of her 544,000 Instagram followers. But the mum-of-five has surprised fans by sharing a very special image – one that she is in! The selfie captured a sweet mother-son moment with her little boy River, who turns two next month. Jools acknowledged the rarity of herself featuring in one of her own snaps, captioning the post: "Holidays (unusual to have me in a pic but his little happy face)? Xxx".

Jools shared this sweet snap of her and River, who turns two next month

Fans quickly took to the comment section to praise the adorable photo, which showed little River rocking a red and white gingham bonnet, and many agreed that Jools should be in more photos with her little ones. "You need to be in every picture! You're a beautiful mummy how lucky they all are," said one commenter, with another adding: "You should be in more pictures @joolsoliver. Us mums aren’t in enough of them." Others picked up on how alike River is to his TV chef dad, Jamie: "He's a Jamie double, cheeky chappy."

Jools often shares pictures of her five children, who are aged between one and sixteen

Jools, 43, also shares Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, and Petal, 9, and seven-year-old Buddy with Jamie, and the pair recently celebrated their eighteenth wedding anniversary. Last week, Jools, a childrenswear designer, hinted that her latest Little Birds collection was making her broody. Sharing a snap of a tiny cardigan from the range, she wrote, "Wish I had a girl small enough to put in this piece." What's more, when Jools was asked whether she and Jamie had finished with expanding their family on the Made by Mammas podcast, Jools replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don't know if anything is going to happen."