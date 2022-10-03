Christine Lampard shares adorable photo of children Patricia and Freddie The Loose Women star is a mother of two

Loose Women presenter Christine Lampard delighted her fans on Monday when she shared a tear-jerking photo of her two children, Patricia and Freddie, hugging their dad Frank Lampard as soon as he came home.

"There's a lot of love when daddy comes through the door @franklampard [love heart emojis]," Christine captioned the sweet image.

Both Patricia and Freddie were wearing their pyjamas, indicating that Frank was back home late after a day at work. His daughter clutched an electronic device as she snuggled in for a cuddle. Their pet dog also joined in for a family hug, while Christine stood back to take the candid photo.

The stars rarely feature their children on social media, and when they do they choose to obscure their faces to keep their identities private.

As well as her own children, Christine has a close bond with her stepdaughters, Isla and Luna, who she has known since they were young. They are Frank's daughters from a previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

In a previous interview with Fabulous magazine, the TV star discussed her blended family. Of her bond with Luna and Isla, she said: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Speaking on the Mirror's Notebook, about their social media consumption while growing up, the Irish beauty said: "It's very difficult to control, too, as they have their own devices. Parents have a tough job now and teenagers have a tough job living normal lives. I wonder if it will all implode at some point. I'm just grateful I didn't grow up with it."

