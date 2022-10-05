Princess Kate carefully cradles tiny baby during hospital visit The royal cooed over the new baby

The Princess of Wales looked delighted on Wednesday as she took up the opportunity to hold a premature baby during a visit to the maternity unit at Royal Surrey County Hopsital.

LOOK: 10 times Duchess Kate couldn't contain her broodiness - photos

The royal spoke to mother Sylvia Novak, who welcomed her daughter Bianca six weeks prematurely, and even got a cuddle from the precious newborn.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate comforts Princess Charlotte at the Queen's funeral

The Hungarian mum asked if the Princess would like to hold her child and Kate replied: “Am I allowed to?” and then a member of staff helped the mum pass the baby to the Princess.

"She's very sweet," remarked Kate as she gazed at the bundle of joy, while wearing a beautiful yellow dress and a face mask for safety reasons.

The Pricness held a premature baby

The Princess has been very open about her recent broodiness and often gets drawn to small children in the crowds while on official visits.

READ: Duchess Kate's birth stories revealed: 'I actually really quite liked labour'

MORE: The Princess of Wales: Kate's new role explained and how it will change her day-to-day life

When Princess Kate chatted with parents and their babies at Copenhagen's Children's Museum she even joked that her husband Prince William worries about her working with under-one-year-olds because she returns home wanting "another one".

So will the couple try for another child? Despite the Princess' confessions, William has appeared to rule out baby number four. When the Cambridges visited Lancashire earlier this year, the Prince made a cheeky joke as wife Kate found herself holding a three-and-a-half-month-old baby girl.

Kate spoke to Sylvia Novak during her trip

During a visit to Church on the Street in Burnley, the Duchess cooed at Anastasia Barrie while standing beside her parents Trudi, a volunteer, and Alastair Barrie, who is on the centre's committee.

William, looking at his wife gazing at the baby, said: "Don't give her any ideas," to laughter. "You can't take her with you," he told Kate, smiling.

The couple first became parents in July 2013, when they welcomed Prince George at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. The couple's daughter, Princess Charlotte, arrived at the same hospital two years later, followed by their second son, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.