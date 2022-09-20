Dylan Dreyer's infectious video of baby Rusty sends fans into overdrive The NBC star has three children

NBC star Dylan Dreyer has brightened everyone's day with an adorable video of her baby son Rusty giggling away.

The mother-of-three shared the candid clip to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, and fans were quick to react.

"So so precious," penned one follower, and: "Oh God bless him... How adorable! Thanks for the laughs, Rusty," wrote another. A third said: "Nothing better than baby giggles," while fitness star Kevin Curry commented: "It's impossible not to smile or laugh at this Lol lol. I need that as a meme or ringtone lol."

The clip showed the presenter leaning over her son's changing table in his room while he erupted into fits of laughter, revealing his pink gums.

The star is mom to three kids

It's been an exciting month for Dylan, not only did she return to the Today show after her summer break, but 13 September also saw the launch of her latest book. Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine is the sequel to her hit, Misty the Cloud, and the star shared a few excited posts online ahead of its release.

Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera live with their three sons, Calvin, five, Oliver, two and baby Russell James, one, who they affectionally call 'Rusty'.

The family live in New York city in a humble apartment and while Dylan previously had fans telling her she'd "have to move" to a bigger home when she announced the news that she was pregnant with her third child, after welcoming baby number three, she proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now."

The boys share a room at home

When interviewed by PEOPLE, Dylan was quizzed on having more children and she confessed that three is enough.

The star swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the recent book she had written.

