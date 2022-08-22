Prince Charles looks uninterested by his mother the Queen in vintage video The royal is adorable in throwback video

Prince Charles was caught not paying any attention to Her Majesty the Queen in an unearthed clip when he was a young baby.

The retro video showed the Queen, who was then Princess Elizabeth, alongside her late husband Prince Philip.

WATCH: Prince Charles ignores the Queen in vintage clip

The royal couple pushed their first-born baby Prince Charles in a pram around the grounds of Windlesham Moor. The Princess waved and bounced a small teddy bear to try and capture her son's attention, but he remained oblivious.

Prince Charles is the Queen's first born son

The little one seemed rather content though, even in front of the cameras, and he looked relaxed when his father took him out of the buggy and sat him on his knee while sat on the grass.

The final frames show Prince Charles tugging on his mother's pearl necklace, and her response was a clear giggle as she grabbed his hand to stop him.

Charles was born inside Buckingham Palace, and according to Town and Country magazine, the Caesarean section took place on the evening of 14 November 1948, in the Buhl 'guest' Room at Buckingham Palace. The room was converted into a 'miniature hospital' for the procedure!

The monarch prides herself on being a doting mother

The monarch went on to have three more children, so four in total.

Princess Anne was born on 15 August 1950 at 11.50am at Clarence House while Prince Andrew arrived on 19 February 1960 at Buckingham Palace, and this time the Queen had her baby in the Belgian suite.

For their fourth child, Prince Edward, the Queen's husband was also present. Their youngest was welcomed into the world on 10 March 1964 at 8.20pm.

The Queen takes her role as a mother very seriously. Good Housekeeping reported how at a 2012 awards ceremony, Kate Winslet told the Queen she "loves being a mum" even more than she does being an actress. The Queen replied: "Yes. That's the only job that matters."

