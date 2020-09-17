Was Rochelle Humes inspired by Kate Middleton with her baby gift wish list? The singer and TV presenter has included a brand that the Duchess of Cambridge loves

As Rochelle Humes prepares for the birth of her third child with Marvin Humes – a baby boy due in October – the singer has created a handy wish list of her most-wanted essential baby items and gifts and shared it with fans. We were very excited to check out her top picks, and immediately noticed that it features a couple of items fellow mum-of-three Kate Middleton would surely approve of.

Rochelle has included 100% organic cotton muslin squares and hooded towels by Aden + Anais – the US-based company behind the bird-print swaddle blanket the Duchess of Cambridge’s firstborn Prince George was wrapped in when he left hospital in 2013 in the arms of his mum. At the time Rochelle’s first child Alaia-Mai was only a few months old, so it’s highly possible Rochelle was watching along with the rest of the world as Kate and Prince William introduced him to the world, and making a note of where the Duchess got the cute baby blanket.

aden + anais muslin squares 100% muslin cotton - Jungle 3-pack, £19.95, Amazon

aden + anais Essentials Hooded Towel 100% Cotton - 2 Pack Starry Star, £19.99, Amazon

Aside from the Aden + Anais goodies, Rochelle’s list included everything from nappy changing accessories to nursery essentials. The 31-year-old said: "Having a baby is such an exciting time but it can also be quite daunting, especially thinking about all of the things you need to keep your baby happy and safe. This is my third baby and it’s more important than ever that I am organised as I already have my hands full looking after my two daughters!"

Rochelle used Amazon’s Baby Wish List feature to select her items. "I had so much fun making this wish list and I hope it will be helpful to other expectant parents trying to navigate life with a newborn," she said. See our top ten favourites below and you can see Rochelle’s full list of 29 items here.

Rochelle Humes’ top ten essential baby wish list items

Stuffed plush avocado toy, £12.99, Amazon

Baby’s Very First Cloth Book: Faces rag book, £5.94, Amazon

Petit Bateau baby clothes set, £37.63, Amazon

Sophie la Giraffe teething toy, £11.99, Amazon

Phillips Avent baby food storage cups, £19.89, Amazon

Tommie Tippee twist and click nappy disposal bin, £13.50, Amazon

Milton cold water steriliser, £12.79, Amazon

Silver Cross Jet, lightweight travel stroller (Suitable from Birth), £239, Amazon

MAM glow in dark baby soothers, £5.75, Amazon

BT Baby video monitor 6000, 114, Amazon

