Prince Harry opens up about his 'five children' at home with wife Meghan Markle The Duke appeared on video from his home

In a video released on Monday, Prince Harry appeared on a virtual call with the winners of this year's WellChild awards and during the chat, he spoke about his busy household with 'five children'.

MORE: Princess Kate can't stop smiling as she coos over cute baby

The Duke of Sussex has two children, Archie and Lilibet, with his wife Meghan Markle, but the other kids he was referring to are his adorable pet dogs.

Isabelle Delaney, who suffers from autism and ADHD among other health issues, was crowned winner of the Inspirational Young Person aged 12 to 14 award at the WellChild Awards. On the call her mother explained how Isabelle's assistance dog Hope has helped - and she even made an appearance on the screen!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry amused by cheeky knock knock joke

During the call, the Prince said: "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children.

MORE: The moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie revealed his adorable American accent

SEE: The best photos of royals with their pet dogs

Learn about Isabelle Delaney's incredible story

"I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia. And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional, emotional support dogs 100% when they're behaving."

In another part of the call, Harry spoke a little more about his kids and what they are up to, the father-of-two said: "Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great."

It sounds like both children are growing up fast, and from the Duchess' interview with The Cut, we know that Archie is thriving in school and busy learning his manners.

The royal couple have two children together

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have any more children?

While the royal couple haven't distinctly ruled out having another child, it's looking unlikely due to their concerns about the environmental impact.

During a chat with Dr. Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine, the Prince was talking about children, when he said: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.