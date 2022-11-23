Prince Harry and Meghan Markle playing with children is the most wholesome thing you'll see all day The royal couple are great with kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have two children of their own, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, and both doting parents are brilliant with little ones.

Their natural affiliation with children shone through when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined children in a race in mini Land Rover Defenders on day one of the Invictus Games back in 2020.

The archive footage shows Harry in one white car and Meghan in another, both casually dressed and smiling away as they were driven around the track by the kids. It looked like so much fun!

At one point, Meghan was seen clapping and beaming for encouragement as the youngster driving her car navigated around a tricky corner.

Both Harry and Meghan were wearing sunglasses for the fun sporting event, and they waved warmly at the crowds as they were chauffeured around.

It's not all fun and games in the Sussex household though, as bringing up their children properly is a task that Harry and Meghan very seriously.

The royal parents have two kids of their own

In a recent eye-opening piece published by Allison P. Davis for The Cut, Meghan Markle inadvertently revealed the current focus of their parenting with their eldest child, Archie.

Allison joined the family on the school run, and wrote: During the ride, she wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

The happy family live in the US

We can't help but agree, manners are very important indeed!

It's been a while since the public have seen three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet. The royal couple tend to keep their kids out of the limelight and only share pictures on rare occasions like birthdays and Christmas.

There's still a chance that the little ones could feature in their parents' new upcoming Netflix docuseries, which is set to launch in early December.

