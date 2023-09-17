The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, California with their two children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana featured in all three episodes of their Netflix docuseries, which aired in December 2022, and we saw some adorable moments between the royal family of four.

From doting dad Harry reading to his children, to rare photos of the kids' birthday parties and Meghan's heartwarming bond with Archie and Lilibet, it was such a treat to get a glimpse into the Sussexes' home life.

Here are the best photos seen on screen...

Prince Harry reads to Archie and Lilibet

© Netflix Prince Harry reads to Archie and Lilibet

We saw a special moment between dad Harry and his two children as they read a book together on the sofa at home.

Celebrating Lilibet's birthday

© Netflix Prince Harry seen lighting the candle on his daughter's first birthday cake

What a stunning photo of the family celebrating little Lilibet's first birthday, all gathered around her beautiful cake.

Meghan carries both children

© Netflix Meghan with the children in their garden

A close moment was captured between mum Meghan and her two children, as she carried Archie and Lilibet through the family's pretty garden.

Lilibet being pushed in a pram

In one clip, Archie was seen running up a hill while Lilibet was being pushed in a pram by her father Harry.

Pregnant Meghan Markle

Another candid moment was a selfie taken by Meghan showing her cute baby bump when she was pregnant with Lilibet, and Archie can be seen lying down on her bump.

Baby Archie with Princess Diana photo

The royal couple revealed the poignant black-and-white photograph they had of Princess Diana up in Archie's nursery when he was younger. A video clip showed Meghan Markle holding the little one and explaining who Diana was.

Meghan Markle hand in hand with son Archie

In a shot taken inside the grounds of Harry and Meghan's extraordinary backyard, Meghan was seen hand-in-hand with her son Archie, perhaps on the way to feed his chickens, one of their favourite pastimes together.

Prince Harry cuddling Archie under an umbrella

Prince Harry beamed underneath a green umbrella as he cuddled up with his son Archie, who was wearing a knitted hooded jumper complete with bear ears. How adorable!

Archie's birthday party

The royal couple included a photo of Archie's birthday party where the tot could be seen in a high chair with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland looking on in delight.

Meghan kissing Lilibet

A sweet mother-and-daughter moment was captured on film where a young Lilibet reaches in to kiss her mother Meghan on the lips.

Prince Harry birdwatching with Archie

The royal shared a special moment with his son, observing hummingbirds up close, but while Harry was taken aback by the wildlife, Archie was more concerned with his dirty shoes. Parents Harry and Meghan couldn't help but giggle over their son's nonchalant reaction.

Meghan reading to Archie

A black-and-white photo of Meghan reading to Archie when he's a bit older was also included in episode two. The toddler sat on his mum's lap wearing a dinosaur jumper and showcasing his impressive curly locks.

Archie on dad Prince Harry's shoulders

An image shared in episode two shows Archie, wearing a blue hat and matching Crocs, as he sits on dad Harry's shoulders in a sweet father-son moment.