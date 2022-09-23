Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's will have danger training The royal's son will be well prepared

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, California with their two children Archie and Lilibet, and their eldest son attends a local school. Here's why he'll be set to have extra special danger training during his education but his cousins in the UK will not…

'Shooter drills' are now commonplace in American schools, ever since the Columbine shooting in 1999, and they are practice exercises which teach children what to do during a gun incident, and it's likely that Archie will have to experience them at some point during his US education.

They often include pretend scenarios of 'shooters' who come into the school to imitate the real thing, and while their presence is welcomed by some, others have concern over the potential trauma they may cause.

The Prince is raising his children in the US

During Meghan Markle's interview with The Cut, journalist Allison P. Davies accompanied the Duchess on the school run, and it was revealed that the family have extra security on hand.

"At a stoplight, she reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner," the writer reveals.

This indicates the level of protection that Archie has to and from school and also at the perimeter of their grand mansion in Montecito.

Prince Harry wouldn't have had that sort of training at school in the UK

It could be all change for Archie and Lilibet very soon, as they could be warranted Prince and Princess titles thanks to King Charles III's proclamation to be the new reigning monarch.

In line with tradition, it is expected that the two youngsters will take the new royal titles, like their cousins Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis. The royal tradition emerged in 1917 during King George V's reign whereby the King introduced a new rule allowing children and grandchildren of the monarch to claim titles.

