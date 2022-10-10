Helen Skelton so 'grateful' as family support star during Strictly - photos The Countryfile host is partnered with dance pro Gorka Marquez

Strictly contestant Helen Skelton has shared a personal photograph showing her family and children supporting her in the BBC1 dancing competition.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the Countryfile host posted a snap of her family altogether wearing 'Team Helen' T-shirts. It was a big gathering at home in aid of the TV star, and Helen's three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie, nine months, looked to be having a blast.

Helen, 39, posted: "Family. Because at the end of the day if you walk over the threshold and they’re happy… you’re happy. Grateful for my gang holding parties for the live shows… because it means my kids don’t want me to be knocked out as they get Saturday nights fuelled on Coca Cola and cousin love. Grateful."

Helen's supporters at home

Helen also reposted the sweetest snap from her dance partner Gorka Marquez, which shows his daughter Mia – who he shares with actress Gemma Atkinson - watching Strictly too. She wrote: "The main judges for us….. @Gorka Marquez @glouiseatkinson."

We adore how much Helen and Gorka's children are supporting their mum and dad in the competition!

Gorka's daughter Mia watching daddy on TV

Helen also shared a clip of her kids enjoying time at home on Sunday, with the video capturing baby Elsie looking outside the house as her brothers zoom along the huge patio in mini electric cars. "Sundays," wrote the star.

Baby Elsie watching her brothers play

And it looks like the busy mum-of-three really has her hands full with baby Elsie, as she shared another picture of the tot standing on a chair. "Just like her brothers, spider baby," said Helen.

Uh oh! What's baby Elsie up to?

Helen shares her children with her former partner, rugby player Richie Myler. The pair separated in early 2022, shortly after welcoming Elsie together in December 2021.

At the end of September, Helen paid tribute to her dance partner Gorka and her family, posting: "Credit where it’s due … this one @gorka_marquez deserves kudos for not only getting me around the dance floor …. But on it in the first place. Grateful Mr M. You’re a master at your craft and a belter of a pal. To all the families holding down the fort behind the scenes…. We are grateful. Pretty sure I will owe my parents Christmas in the Caribbean by the time this is over."

