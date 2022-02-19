Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton has shared a funny mum story with her Instagram followers, and we can totally relate to her experience.

Helen, 38, who shares children Ernie, six, Louis, four, and baby Elsie with her rugby player husband Richie Myler, revealed what happened when she tried to put her foot down with her kids.

The star wrote: "Put on my angriest mum voice to show them I meant business…"

"Turns out "angry" isn't my colour, the kids literally laughed in my face and said why are you doing an impression of a monster."

Helen's relatable post

Oh dear. Helen, we've been there. This is what happens when you're a lovely cheerful mummy and try to discipline your children. Time to practice your 'mum means business' voice!

Helen with her three children at home

Despite not getting far with her 'angry voice', Helen seems to have her household pretty under control, as she showed fans days earlier by working out at her gym with her baby in tow.

The TV host shared two snaps of herself at David Lloyd where she was allowed to take her baby with her to work out. One picture showed Elsie having a nap in her buggy, with Helen writing: "Using nap time."

One fan told her: "That is inspiration captured right there in one image - no wonder you look so amazing."

Helen with her husband Richie

Helen previously shared photos of herself working at a photoshoot with both Elsie and her son Louis.

The star, who looked glam in dark jeans and a blouse, opened up about the reality of being a working mum, telling her fans: "Insta versus…[photoshoot baby sickness emojis]. No two hours are the same, that's babies. Rolling with it."

