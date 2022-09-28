Strictly's Helen Skelton reveals new nickname for dance partner Gorka Marquez

Strictly's Helen Skelton unveiled her new nickname for professional dance partner Gorka Marquez on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Countryfile presenter shared a joyful snap alongside 32-year-old Gorka. Alongside the photo, Helen included the caption: "Feet on fire and head exploding but loving every second of this journey...

"Somehow @gorka_marquez finding time to prank everyone - thank God there's room to laugh. It's been a big old week of training so far and still a lot to do..."

Lifting the lid on her new moniker for Gorka, Helen added: "Here's to the feet and hips doing what the boss says #strictlycomedancing #strictly."

Helen's fans rushed to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Queen of the North - we're behind you," whilst a second wrote: "So good to see your beautiful smile Helen, hope you have the best time and so much fun on your strictly journey."

The presenter has been paired with Gorka

"We love your down to earthness, sense of fun and zest for life. You are a fantastic mum too, your children will be so proud of you," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "The picture speaks a thousand words Helen, I feel this will be a magical time for you."

Helen's candid confession comes after she opened up about the challenges she's encountered since joining the dancing competition.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: "Yesterday when we were getting close, my partner was like, 'Every time I get close to you, you jump away.'"

Helen looked gorgeous in her embroidered gown

Helen further revealed that she told her partner how they each need their own space.

The former Blue Peter presenter explained: "Things like that are what you have to get used to," adding: "I think that'll be the challenge."

And last week, Helen dazzled on the dancefloor in her first live show. The couple were awarded a total of 26 points by the judges after performing their American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin.

