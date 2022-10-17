The £28k/year schools that Archie and Lilibet could attend The royal children are being raised in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bringing up their children Archie and Lilibet in Montecito, and here are the private schools the royal children could attend in the future.

Luckily, the area of Santa Barbara has a whole host of amazing schools to choose from and there are two excellent private options.

Laguna Blanca School has been open since 1933, and it has a great reputation for success. One of their glowing stats is that 100 per cent of Laguna graduates attend college. Their website reads: "In and outside of the classroom, we create meaningful experiences that are true to our mission and help students develop a sense of the world around them."

Laguna Blanca School has a great reputaion

The fees go up to a staggering $31,950 per year, but clearly the level of education received is exemplary.

Crane Country School is also in the area and it is likely to be a contender for the royal children to attend. It's been running since 1928 and has built up an exclusive clientele since.

The average class size is 15 pupils and there is a ratio of seven students to one teacher, meaning each child is properly nurtured and helped during lessons.

The website explains the school ethos: "Crane Country Day School is dedicated to providing an experiential education characterized by a thoughtful balance of academic challenge and creative expression. We thrive as a community that builds character and confidence, while celebrating the joy in learning."

Crane Country Day School has both academic and vocational subjects

The tuition can cost up to $31,950 per annum and there are additional costs for hot lunches and trips.

When the Duchess of Sussex gave an interview to The Cut, she mentioned her reasoning behind wanting her kids to get educated in America as opposed to the UK.

The interviewer, Allison P. Davis, wrote: "Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures."

