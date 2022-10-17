Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret games room is a world of fun The Sussexes live in Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito with their children Archie and Lilibet, and their jaw-dropping mansion comes complete with a secret games room.

While the Sussexes may not have shown their fans the impressive space, their property, officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock, used to be listed on the rental platform Giggster which revealed the amazing recreational room.

It appears to be located in an underground room with no windows and the stone walls, wooden beams and dim lights add to the atmosphere. There's a large billiards table, a jukebox and two retro arcade games. The space also includes its own bar complete with leather bar stools – just imagine the parties!

The couple have a cool games room / Image: Giggster

While it's unknown if the couple have changed the space since taking over the property, but if they have kept it, we're sure it's an ideal space for entertaining their A-list pals.

Another amazing space in their private home is a massive wine cellar which has enough space for hundreds and hundreds of bottles of vino. Wow.

The children aren't left out when it comes to things to do at home though as it has been reported that their stateside home has a huge playpark.

Check out their wine cellar / Image: Giggster

Photographs taken from former listings of the home while it was on the market show that he has every type of play equipment you could possibly think of: two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

The couple took out a mortgage to be able to afford their sprawling mansion, and have been living there for two years now.

