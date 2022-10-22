Strictly's Helen Skelton shares heartbreaking story behind her baby girl's middle name The Countryfile star is a mum-of-three

Strictly star Helen Skelton welcomed her third child, daughter Elsie Kate, nearly a year ago on 28 December 2021 - and we adore her baby girl's sweet name.

MORE: Helen Skelton's dramatic birth story with new baby Elsie - exclusive

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview back in January, the Countryfile host revealed that the newborn's middle name has a special meaning for her family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: At home with Helen Skelton

Helen said: "We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s. I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool." What a lovely tribute to her late cousin.

As for her daughter's first name, it seems Elsie's big brothers, Ernie, six, and Louis, four, had their say in the choice.

"The boys loved the name Elsie as it has an E and an L at the beginning," she says. "Mind you, if the baby had been a boy, Louis wanted to call it Wolverine. We said: 'Okay, we’ll put it on the list!'"

Helen with her baby girl Elsie

Helen also tells that they had no preference over the sex of their third child despite people assuming they wanted a girl. "But it wasn’t like that for us," she explains. "We just wanted more children and we wanted the surprise."

Even though they decided not to find out, Helen was so sure she was having a daughter that she painted the nursery pink.

MORE: 10 cutest photos of Helen Skelton's three children

LOOK: Game changer gifts for new mums and expectant parents

Helen with her three children at home

"I was convinced I was having a girl," says Helen, as she suffered from pregnancy sickness. "And now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough."

Helen, who is competing in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, announced her split from husband Richie back in April earlier this year.

Chatting about juggling life as a single mum with her work commitments during a recent appearance on Lorraine, the star admitted: "Of course I struggle. I lump work into 'me time'. Not everyone does Strictly for their work. For me, lower the standards. My kids don't always go to school in fully ironed school uniforms sometimes. Delegate!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.